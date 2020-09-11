Odisha farmers stage demonstration, demand irrigation facilities

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Angered over inadequate release of irrigation water for crops, farmers of Balikuda in Jagatsinghpur staged a demonstration in front of the block irrigation office on Thursday. Led by BJP Krushak Morcha leaders Sanjay Mohanty and Aswin Swain, they demanded improvement in irrigation facilities for better quality harvest. Farmers also expressed unhappiness over the fact that they are faced with the situation despite paying water cess every year.

Balikuda-Earsama is also the constituency of Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das but the region is struggling with problems of insufficient irrigation due to alleged mismanagement. “We hoped that the Minister would take irrigation matters in his home turf seriously but our hopes are dashed,” the farmers stated. Thousands of hectares (ha) of paddy fields across Balikuda, Erasama, Naugaon and other areas in the district which are located near tail end of canals are unable to get adequate water supply.

Sources said, nearly 22,825 ha of paddy crops are irrigated by Taladanda canal, 34,083 ha by Machgaon canal, 8,000 ha by lift irrigation points, 11,180 ha by shallow tube wells, 2,550 ha by Mahanadi barrage and 1,920 ha by other sources. But over 25,062 ha out of total 75,386 ha of land is facing water crisis due to inadequate rainfall, defunct LI points, shallow tube wells and non-supply of water to canal tail end areas.

Inefficient handling by irrigation officials in release of water through canals, is also being cited as a reason. For instance, the capacity of Machgaon canal is to carry 1,400 cusec water but the department has released 1,100 to 12,00 cusec.

Farmers have also alleged that the canal is supplying water to areas where the requirement is low, like the points at Hajipur in Biridi block and Jagatsinghpur town, whereas the areas at the tail end are left unattended. “There is a requirement of 500 cusec water through Machgaon canal in Balikuda block. But only 50 cusec water is received due to irregular distribution,” they complained.Siltation and aquatic weeds have also impeded water flow in canals.

Meanwhile, assistant engineer of Irrigation department Biplab Keshari Sahoo has confessed that minimum 200 cusec of water is required in Balikuda but only 50 cusec of water is released through Machgaon canal. “Steps have been taken to release 1,350 cusec water through Machgaon canal to reach the tail end of the canal,” he added.