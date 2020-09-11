Odisha Govt allows Durga Puja amid coronavirus, says no to public darshan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government on Thursday allowed all pujas including Durga Puja to be held during the festive season beginning this month. However, the pujas will be held in indoor like condition only without public participation, pomp, and grandeur.

“Having regard to the order passed by the High Court on August 31, the State Government directs that specific guidelines will be followed for the observance of Durga Puja, Laxmi Puja, Kali Puja and other similar pujas during September, October and November 2020,” the order issued by Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said.

The order said there will be neither any darshan by public/devotees nor any immersion procession. Besides, public address system will not be allowed to be used.

According to the guidelines, for conducting puja in pandals or mandaps, organisers will have to apply and obtain necessary permission from the District Magistrate or any other officer authorised by him.

For areas under Commissionerate of Police of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, permission will be given by the Commissioner of Police or any other officer authorised by him.

The pandals/mandaps will be covered on all the three sides and the fourth side would also be covered in such a manner not to allow any public view of the idols, the order said and added that there will be no darshan by public/devotees. Size of the idol will also have to be less than four feet.

There will not be more than seven persons including organisers (kartas), priests and support staff present in the puja pandal/mandap at any given point of time, the order said and added that persons present will follow all Covid protocols of social distancing, mask use, personal hygiene and sanitation issued by the Centre, State Government and local administration in letter and spirit.

There will also be no immersion procession and the idols will be immersed in artificial ponds created by the local administration for the purpose.

Besides, music and any entertainment programmes have been banned. The order said the organisers and other persons involved in conducting the puja will have to abide by any other condition imposed by the local administration.

The order warned that any person violating the measures will be proceeded against in accordance with the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and other regulations issued for the purpose.

The Unlock 4 guidelines issued by the Government on August 31 said that all religious places/places of worship will remain closed for public till September 30 throughout the State. It also disallowed all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations.