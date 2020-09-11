Odisha police fight virus, manpower shortage

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Hit by coronavirus, police stations in the district are grappling with a manpower shortage. As many as 27 police personnel, including sub-inspectors (SIs) and assistant SIs are undergoing treatment after testing positive for Covid-19 while 11 are in home quarantine after coming in contact with infected persons.

Sources said taking advantage of the situation, criminals have become active in many areas. Sale of brown sugar, theft and snatching incidents have increased in absence of proper policing. The worst-hit is Tirtol police station.

At least six police personnel including five constables and one ASI are in home isolation after coming in contact with a person accused of theft. Earlier, two SIs and as many constables of Tirtol police station had tested positive and currently undergoing treatment.

Tirtol IIC Krushna Prasad Mishra admitted that six personnel of the police station are in home quarantine and four under treatment for Covid-19.

“Currently, the police station is being managed by only two SIs and one ASI. Though it is very difficult to control crime as well as maintain law and order with a handful of staff, we are somehow managing the situation,” he added.

Sources said if the current situation continues, it will be a challenge for the district administration to hold the upcoming Tirtol by-election in absence of adequate police officers. Apart from Tirtol, many SIs, ASIs and constables have tested positive in Paradip Model, Paradip Lock and Jagatsinghpur police stations and Additional SP office at Paradip.

The police department is facing a lot of difficulties in carrying out regular tasks such as patrolling and escorting accused persons to court due to staff shortage.

Contacted, Jagatsinghpur SP Prakash R said Paradip has reported the maximum number of infected police personnel. However, 15 policemen have recovered from Covid-19 and resumed duty.