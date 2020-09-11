Worry over low water level in Odisha's Upper Kolab 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Low water level in Upper Kolab reservoir dam despite the recent heavy rains and flashfloods in Koraput district has become a cause of big worry for both Government and farmers. The reservoir’s water level is running five metre lower than last year. On Wednesday, the water level in the dam was reported to be 850.57 metre against 855.50 metre on the same day in the previous year. It is for the first time in last nine years that such a decline in water level has been recorded in the dam.

Generally, by first week of September, the dam’s water level reaches up to mark with good rainfall during August in catchment areas of Koraput, Semiliguda and Nandapur pockets. But this year, despite four cyclonic pressure-induced rainfall in August, the cumulative rainfall in catchment areas is around 684mm as against 900mm in the previous years.

This has emerged as a huge concern as the water level of the dam is the main indicator for both irrigation and power generation. It is being feared that in the absence of good rains in the next couple of days, farmers in ayacut areas may not get adequate irrigation in October which is crucial for paddy crops in flowering stage.

About 42,500 hectares (ha) of lands in Jeypore, Kotpad, Borrigumma and Kundra pockets are being irrigated from the Kolab project during the kharif season.Official sources said, Kolab authorities have decided to dscuss with Odisha Hydra Power Corporation officials to chalk out plans for both irrigation and power generation during October.

“The water level is indeed low than previous year and we will do the needful to fill the deficit for irrigation purposes in coming days,” said Upper Kolab project chief construction engineer AK Mohanty.

The department will request authorities concerned to regulate power generation at par with irrigation demand, not by wasting water, he added.

