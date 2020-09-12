Balasore to get new 100-bed Covid hospital

By Express News Service

BALASORE: The State Government will set up a 100-bed Covid-19 hospital in Balasore soon, announced Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here on Friday.Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in Balasore, Tripathy expressed satisfaction over Covid management in the district. “So far, Covid management in the district has been satisfactory. The mortality rate in Balasore is limited within 0.3 per cent, which is lower than many other districts,” he said.

The Chief Secretary informed that the proposed 100-bed Covid facility will have ICU and OT facilities. The hospital would be set up using funds from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The place for the proposed hospital will be identified soon, he said.

Besides, Tripathy directed the district administration to launch a ‘Jana Sampark’ campaign from September 14 by involving community leaders and health workers to identify the vulnerable population and elderly people. The health workers will also identify people with comorbidities like diabetes, heart and old-age related ailments.

Tripathy accompanied by Additional Chief Secretary Pradipta Mohapatra and chief of Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Dr CBK Mohanty visited Jyothi Covid-19 hospital. He announced that four new ICUs will be set up in the hospital and directed the district Collector to engaged 10 more nurses in the Covid facility.

Reviewing the functioning of the dedicated Covid call centre at the district headquarters hospital, the Chief Secretary directed the officials to attach it with the 24X7 ambulance services, especially during night hours. He also ordered the health officials to communicate Covid test results of people over phone. Balasore Collector and SP were advised to intensify awareness campaign in the district.

Tripathy also visited Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital. Among others, Balasore Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarty, SP Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra and district officials were present.

Measures to manage virus in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: The administration has taken a slew of measures to make Covid management more efficient in the district. Following the direction of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, results of Covid tests are now being informed to people within 48 hours. A dedicated call centre has been established in the chief district medical office for the purpose. Meanwhile, the district reported 91 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday. So far, Sambalpur has reported 3,734 positive cases of which 2,938 have recovered.