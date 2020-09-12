BJD issues whip to Rajya Sabha MPs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE BJD issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha members, asking them to be present in the House on September 14, the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament. All BJD members in Rajya Sabha are hereby informed that some very important business will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha on September 14, 2020,” BJD chief whip in the Rajya Sabha Dr Sasmit Patra said. All members of BJD in Rajya Sabha are therefore requested to be positively present in the House throughout the day on September 14, 2020, he added. The BJD has nine members in the Rajya Sabha.

Election to the post of Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha is going to be held September 14. On Thursday, JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had requested Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik to extend his party’s support to NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh for the post.

The BJP has also issued whip to its MPs in the Rajya Sabha for September 14. The monsoon session of Parliament will conclude on October 1.