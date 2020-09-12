STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Pandemic lock on Odisha schools, tribal children sell forest produce

Published: 12th September 2020 11:02 AM

A bunch of schoolkids selling bamboo shoots at a roadside in Muribahal I Express

A bunch of schoolkids selling bamboo shoots at a roadside in Muribahal.

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Children selling bamboo shoots, a local delicacy, and mushrooms on both sides of roads has become a common sight in several blocks of Balangir district as schools remain locked due to the Covid-19 pandemic and smart phones a luxury they can’t afford.

Many school students, mostly tribal girls, of Muribahal, Turekela, Bangomunda and Belpada blocks have taken up this trade as a part-time job to not only add to their family income but also make best use of the spare time. 

Bamboo shoots, locally called ‘kardi’ and mushrooms are traditional delicacies and easily available in the region. In Babejuri, a tribal village under Muribahal, many school-going kids can be seen standing along the roads selling ‘kardi’ in leaves. Each leaf of bamboo shoots is priced at Rs 10.

Sources said these students are not able to take the benefit of online classes as they belong to economically-backwards classes and can’t afford to buy smarty phones.

Besides, those who have a smart phone in their families are unable to attend online classes due to poor network connectivity in the region.

Instead of wasting their time by roaming in the villages, these kids collect the abundantly-available forest produce in the morning and sell it at the roadside in the daytime. 

Director of childline Umesh Purohit said in all remote villages of Muribahal, school students, especially girls, are deprived of education during the pandemic due to lack of proper facilities.

They don’t have cell phones for online classes. The need of the hour is more sensitisation of children and their parents, he added.

District education officer, Balangir Dhruba Charan Behera said he is aware of the situation.

“People are unable to buy smart phones due to financial constraints and in some places, mobile connectivity is unavailable. However, we are trying our best to reach out to maximum students,” he added.

