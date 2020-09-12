STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Debashis laid to rest with State honours

Villagers waited on the outskirts of the village to receive the mortal remains of Debashis which reached at 10 pm on Thursday.

Published: 12th September 2020

By Express News Service

ANGUL: AFTER mortal remains of SOG jawan Debashis Sethi reached his native village Angapara under Athmallick sub-division of Angul district, hundreds of villagers gathered at his house to pay their last respects.The 27-year-old jawan died fighting the Maoists in an encounter on Kalahandi-Kandhamal border on Wednesday. 

Debashis was the eldest among three sons of Sanatan Sethi. His family last saw him eight months back when he visited his village and stayed with them for five days. Villagers recalled him as a lovable and amiable youth, who joined Odisha Police in 2013. While he was posted at Rourkela first, his last posting was at Kandhamal. 

His last rites were performed after police gave guard of honour on Friday. Deputy Speaker Rajanikanta Singh, local MLA Ramesh Sai, former MLA Sanjeev Sahu, IG (north central) Narasingh Bhol and SP Jagmohan Meena were present, among others. Deputy Speaker handed over a cheque of `16 lakh to the bereaved family as Government assistance.

