IFFCO hires Kolkata firm, local truckers protest

Even as ADM Kanhu Chanran Dhir conducted a meeting to resolve the issue on Friday, the JCC members refused to allow the agency transport minerals.

Published: 12th September 2020 10:06 AM

Members of three truck owners’ associations staging protest on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

PARADIP: TRANSPORTATION of fertilisers and gypsum from IFFCO has come to a standstill with local truckers protesting engagement of an agency by the company for the job.Members of a joint coordination committee (JCC) comprising three truck owners association - Jagannath Truck Owners Association, Paradip Truck Owners Association and Jagatsinghpur District Truck Owners Association - staged dharna outside IFFCO on Friday protesting engagement of a Kolkata-based transport agency Review Retail Transport Ltd for shifting fertilisers and gypsum from the plant to Nirgundi at Manguli Chowk in Cuttack district. From Nirgundi, the stock is sent to other parts of the State. The agency, however, outsourced the work to another agency Nirakar Constructions of Paradip at the rate of Rs  350 per MT.

The local truckers are demanding allocation of the work to them at the cost of Rs  650 per MT as per the agreement entered between the JCC and IFFCO on August 16,2008 and December 31,2011. On Monday, the Nirakar Constructions agency deployed it trucks and trailers to lift gypsum from IFFCO stockyard and shift it to Nirgundi. However, members of the truck owners associations detained the vehicles following which, a staff of the agency filed a complaint against members of Jagannath and Paradip Truck Owners Associations Manoj Kumar Swain, Chaila Jena, Prakash Jena and Alok Parida besides, 60 others at the Paradip Model police station. No arrest has been made so far.

The protestors alleged that as per the agreement between JCC and IFFCO, local truck owners have been transporting fertilisers and gypsum from IFFCO plant site to different districts of Odisha since 2008. Both JCC and IFFCO mutually agreed on transportation of the cargo at Rs  350 per MT with an increase of 5 per cent in the rate thereof each year. The protestors informed that four years back, the rate was worked out at Rs  656 per MT and there has been no hike since then. They alleged that by engaging Nirakar Constructions at Rs  350 per MT, the company is trying to disturb the local transportation scene and create an internal rift between truck owners.

Even as ADM Kanhu Chanran Dhir conducted a meeting to resolve the issue on Friday, the JCC members refused to allow the agency transport minerals.The JCC has under it 4,500 members who own at least 8,500 trucks.

