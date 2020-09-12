Matric supplementary exam from Sept 14

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Friday announced that the matric supplementary test, also known as Supplementary High School Certificate (SHSC) exam, will be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha from September 14.

Apart from SHSC, supplementary exam of the State Open School Certificate (SOSC) examination will also commence from the same date. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said a total 35,588 students, including 22,649 SHSC and 12,939 SOSC, will appear in both the exams, which will continue till September 24 with strict safety measures in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The total number of exam centres for SHSC will be 153 and 88 for SOSC. Similarly, there will be 13 evaluation centres for the SHSC and seven for open school exam. A detailed guideline has been issued by the Government for the exams. All the superintendents of examination centres will ensure precautionary measures as per the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Centre and State during conduct of the exams. District Collectors will coordinate and extend all support, while police will make adequate security arrangements for smooth conduct of the examination. The District Education Officers have been requested to make arrangements for sanitisation of the exam centres and make overall supervision of the tests.

