STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 300 crore package for flood-hit farmers

Immediate steps will be taken to arrange and distribute quality certified seeds in sufficient quantity for rabi season with a subsidy of around 75 per cent.

Published: 12th September 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik conducts aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in the State on Monday.

CM Naveen Patnaik conducts aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in the State on Monday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced a special package of Rs  300 crore for livelihood support of farmers affected by the recent floods.The package includes provision of agriculture input subsidy to the small and marginal farmers who have sustained crop loss of over 33 per cent in the floods. While farmers in rain-fed and non-irrigated areas will be paid Rs  6,800 per hectare, those in areas under assured irrigation will get Rs  13,500 per hectare.

Similarly, agriculture input subsidy of Rs  18,000 per hectare will be paid for all type of perennial crops which include mango, cashew, coconut, kewra and betel vine. Assistance will be provided to actual cultivators and input subsidy to any affected farmer will not be less than Rs  2,000 for perennial crops and Rs  1,000 for other crops.

The Chief Minister announced that short term kharif loans advanced in the flood affected areas having crop loss of 33 per cent and above will be converted to medium term (conversion) loans. The due date of the short term kharif loans advanced in the affected areas will be extended by one year from the date of finance (maximum up to September 30, 2022) to facilitate conversion of such loans into medium term (conversion) loans. Besides, affected farmers will be provided fresh finance for rabi cultivation for the ensuing rabi season starting from October 1.

Immediate steps will be taken to arrange and distribute quality certified seeds in sufficient quantity for rabi season with a subsidy of around 75 per cent. Around 20,000 pulse seed mini kits will be provided to the flood-affected farmers. Besides, 2000 pump sets will be provided with 50 per cent subsidy limited to a maximum of Rs  15,000. As many as 5000 power sprayers will be made available to the  farmers at a subsidy of 50 per cent limited to maximum of Rs  3000 for battery-operated sprayers and Rs  600 for hand-operated sprayers.

As per the package, one lakh farmers will be trained on seed treatment programme with free supply of seed treatment chemicals and bio-pesticides to cover one lakh acre for increasing rabi crop production crops. Besides, farm mechanisation subsidy of Rs  10 crore will be disbursed to the affected districts.The package includes provisioning of vegetable kits at Rs  130 with seeds of palak, beans, cowpea, tomato, chilli and radish to one lakh farmers to meet their immediate needs through kitchen garden.   

Assistance for replacement of animals will be provided towards loss of animals at Rs  30,000 per milch cow and buffalo, Rs  25,000 per draught animal (up to three animals), Rs  16,000 per calf (up to six animals) , Rs  3,000 per goat (up to 30 animals) and Rs  50 per poultry bird (maximum of Rs  5,000). 

Similarly, financial assistance of Rs  12,200 per hectare will be provided to fish farmers for repair of damaged fish ponds or dykes. Input subsidy of Rs  8,200 per hectare will be given for de-silting, restoration or repair of damaged fish seed farm.

Assistance of Rs  4,100 per weaver, handicrafts artisan will also be provided for replacement of tools and equipment and towards loss of raw materials and goods.

TAGS
Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp