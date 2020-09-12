Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 300 crore package for flood-hit farmers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced a special package of Rs 300 crore for livelihood support of farmers affected by the recent floods.The package includes provision of agriculture input subsidy to the small and marginal farmers who have sustained crop loss of over 33 per cent in the floods. While farmers in rain-fed and non-irrigated areas will be paid Rs 6,800 per hectare, those in areas under assured irrigation will get Rs 13,500 per hectare.

Similarly, agriculture input subsidy of Rs 18,000 per hectare will be paid for all type of perennial crops which include mango, cashew, coconut, kewra and betel vine. Assistance will be provided to actual cultivators and input subsidy to any affected farmer will not be less than Rs 2,000 for perennial crops and Rs 1,000 for other crops.

The Chief Minister announced that short term kharif loans advanced in the flood affected areas having crop loss of 33 per cent and above will be converted to medium term (conversion) loans. The due date of the short term kharif loans advanced in the affected areas will be extended by one year from the date of finance (maximum up to September 30, 2022) to facilitate conversion of such loans into medium term (conversion) loans. Besides, affected farmers will be provided fresh finance for rabi cultivation for the ensuing rabi season starting from October 1.

Immediate steps will be taken to arrange and distribute quality certified seeds in sufficient quantity for rabi season with a subsidy of around 75 per cent. Around 20,000 pulse seed mini kits will be provided to the flood-affected farmers. Besides, 2000 pump sets will be provided with 50 per cent subsidy limited to a maximum of Rs 15,000. As many as 5000 power sprayers will be made available to the farmers at a subsidy of 50 per cent limited to maximum of Rs 3000 for battery-operated sprayers and Rs 600 for hand-operated sprayers.

As per the package, one lakh farmers will be trained on seed treatment programme with free supply of seed treatment chemicals and bio-pesticides to cover one lakh acre for increasing rabi crop production crops. Besides, farm mechanisation subsidy of Rs 10 crore will be disbursed to the affected districts.The package includes provisioning of vegetable kits at Rs 130 with seeds of palak, beans, cowpea, tomato, chilli and radish to one lakh farmers to meet their immediate needs through kitchen garden.

Assistance for replacement of animals will be provided towards loss of animals at Rs 30,000 per milch cow and buffalo, Rs 25,000 per draught animal (up to three animals), Rs 16,000 per calf (up to six animals) , Rs 3,000 per goat (up to 30 animals) and Rs 50 per poultry bird (maximum of Rs 5,000).

Similarly, financial assistance of Rs 12,200 per hectare will be provided to fish farmers for repair of damaged fish ponds or dykes. Input subsidy of Rs 8,200 per hectare will be given for de-silting, restoration or repair of damaged fish seed farm.

Assistance of Rs 4,100 per weaver, handicrafts artisan will also be provided for replacement of tools and equipment and towards loss of raw materials and goods.