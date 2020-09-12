STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Naveen Patnaik launches GARIMA for core sanitation workers

Health insurance, risk allowance, housing aid for workers under the scheme

Published: 12th September 2020 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ANNOUNCING the Odisha Government’s commitment to eliminate manual scavenging, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched GARIMA, a scheme to ensure safety and dignity of core sanitation workers.

A dedicated corpus fund initially with `50 crore will also be created for the scheme, the Chief Minister said and added a State Commission for Core Sanitation Workers will be constituted. The scheme to be implemented in all the 114 urban local bodies (ULBs) of the State will benefit 20,000 core sanitation workers and their families covering one lakh population.

The scheme includes a State wide survey to identify sanitation workers engaged in core sanitation work and regulating sanitation service organisations including those in the private sector and introduction of a special wage category. Besides, health and life insurance, risk and hardship allowance will be introduced for the sanitation workers under the scheme.

Other benefits include priority in educational institutions for children of the workers, 90 per cent grant in housing assistance, 90 per cent grant for buying two-wheeler, mandatory provision of personal protective equipments and safety devices, ex-gratia in case of accident and injury, EPF, ESI and family pension. 
Naveen dedicated the scheme for the welfare of the sanitation workers of the State and said it is a humble tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

Manual scavenging has been the starkest example of discrimination in the name of caste, relegating the less privileged to perform the sanitation work, he said and added that in spite of the nation making several strides in various sectors, competing with the best in the world, these underprivileged people are made to render this invaluable service to the society for generations.

The sanitation workers are deprived of safety, dignity and a decent livelihood, apart from suffering social stigma and exclusion. Naveen said the workers have also been rendering valuable service in State’s fight against Covid-19 by risking their lives. “GARIMA scheme, I hope, will be successful in realising the dreams of our father of Nation and give the sanitation workers their rightful place in the society,” he said.

Housing and Urban Development minister Pratap Jena said the scheme is first of its kind in the country to provide a comprehensive package and institutionalise and regulate the core sanitation service. It will provide service level benefits, social security and financial benefits to core sanitation workers and their families, he said.

A memorandum was signed with the Urban Management Centre, which will provide technical support for implementation of the scheme.

TAGS
Naveen Patnaik GARIMA
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp