Naveen Patnaik launches GARIMA for core sanitation workers

BHUBANESWAR: ANNOUNCING the Odisha Government’s commitment to eliminate manual scavenging, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched GARIMA, a scheme to ensure safety and dignity of core sanitation workers.

A dedicated corpus fund initially with `50 crore will also be created for the scheme, the Chief Minister said and added a State Commission for Core Sanitation Workers will be constituted. The scheme to be implemented in all the 114 urban local bodies (ULBs) of the State will benefit 20,000 core sanitation workers and their families covering one lakh population.

The scheme includes a State wide survey to identify sanitation workers engaged in core sanitation work and regulating sanitation service organisations including those in the private sector and introduction of a special wage category. Besides, health and life insurance, risk and hardship allowance will be introduced for the sanitation workers under the scheme.

Other benefits include priority in educational institutions for children of the workers, 90 per cent grant in housing assistance, 90 per cent grant for buying two-wheeler, mandatory provision of personal protective equipments and safety devices, ex-gratia in case of accident and injury, EPF, ESI and family pension.

Naveen dedicated the scheme for the welfare of the sanitation workers of the State and said it is a humble tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

Manual scavenging has been the starkest example of discrimination in the name of caste, relegating the less privileged to perform the sanitation work, he said and added that in spite of the nation making several strides in various sectors, competing with the best in the world, these underprivileged people are made to render this invaluable service to the society for generations.

The sanitation workers are deprived of safety, dignity and a decent livelihood, apart from suffering social stigma and exclusion. Naveen said the workers have also been rendering valuable service in State’s fight against Covid-19 by risking their lives. “GARIMA scheme, I hope, will be successful in realising the dreams of our father of Nation and give the sanitation workers their rightful place in the society,” he said.

Housing and Urban Development minister Pratap Jena said the scheme is first of its kind in the country to provide a comprehensive package and institutionalise and regulate the core sanitation service. It will provide service level benefits, social security and financial benefits to core sanitation workers and their families, he said.

A memorandum was signed with the Urban Management Centre, which will provide technical support for implementation of the scheme.