NGT to SPCB: Act on Sukinda railway siding

In its report, the Committee had confirmed that the villagers of Nilapada are affected by the siding as they are in close proximity and also, the less vegetation is unable to suppress the dust.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: THE National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) to take action on the findings and recommendations of the committee constituted by it to probe operation of the Sukinda Road railway siding in Jajpur district.

NGT’s Principal Bench, New Delhi, had constituted the panel to ascertain veracity of the allegations made by Susanta Das of Marthapur that the railway siding which had a per day capacity of loading and unloading 18,547 MT of minerals was operating without required pollution control measures and posing health hazards for the nearby habitation. 

While disposing the case, the bench of Justice SP Wangdi (Judicial Member) and Dr Nagin Nanda (Expert Member) in its September 8 order directed the OSPCB to file compliance report within two months. In its report, the Committee had confirmed that the villagers of Nilapada are affected by the siding as they are in close proximity and also, the less vegetation is unable to suppress the dust. A school is located within 150 metres from the site.

The committee had given four major recommendations which included construction of a wind screen wall in the periphery of Sukinda railway siding to arrest dust emission, monitoring of ambient air quality by OSPCB and submission of the report to NGT, development of a thick green belt along the periphery and outside besides, construction of a shed for operation of gypsum.

