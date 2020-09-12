STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha sees 3,996 new cases, 4,061 recover

It continued to set new records by adding 3,996 fresh cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Published: 12th September 2020 09:52 AM

RMRC staff collect blood sample of a woman during the ongoing sero survey in Bhubaneswar | IRFANA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THERE is no let-up in Covid-19 surge in Odisha as the State witnessed an uptick in both new infections and fatalities. It continued to set new records by adding 3,996 fresh cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this the tally climbed to 1,43,117 and death toll reached 658.

Of the 14 persons including five women who succumbed to the disease, five were from Khurda, three from Puri, two from Mayurbhanj and one each from Cuttack, Koraput, Kalahandi and Sambalpur.

The spread of the infection has been accelerating with worrying trends emerging from Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur. After South Odisha, the infection is now spreading fast in western and northern parts of the State.

As per the State dashboard, maximum 606 cases were recorded in Khurda, 354 in Cuttack, 279 in Puri 209 in Balasore, 160 in Mayurbhanj, 151 in Nabarangpur, 138 in Angul, 130 in Kendrapara, 124 in Balangir, 122 in Jagatsinghpur, 119 in Jajpur, 112 in Bhadrak, 105 in Rayagada and 103 in Nuapada.     

Following complaints on deteriorating Covid treatment in Balasore, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and Additional Chief Secretary of Health department on Saturday visited Jyothi Covid Hospital and sought feedback from patients. 

Odisha
