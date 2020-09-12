STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Police acts tough against Covid violators

On Thursday, police fined 242 persons for not wearing masks and booked 650 people for violating social distancing norms in Cuttack.

Published: 12th September 2020 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: IN a bid to increase enforcement of Covid-19 safety guidelines, the Commissionerate Police has started taking action against the violators. 

On Thursday, police fined 242 persons for not wearing masks and booked 650 people for violating social distancing norms in Cuttack. An eatery at Aparna Nagar was sealed for violating the safety norms.

The enforcement was further strengthened on Friday with squads of different police stations moving in and around their respective localities to ensure people are wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Apart from sealing a hotel at Hatopokhari, imposing fines at people, police dispersed crowd from different markets.

Though the Commissionerate police on Sunday tried to create awareness though public address system among the residents to wear masks and maintain social distancing with a warning to act tough against the violators, people were unresponsive.

“Enforcement squads have been formed at each police station. Personnel in plain clothes will move in their respective jurisdictions to keep a tab on the violators in hotels, restaurants, markets and also residential areas. No leniency will be shown to violators under any circumstances,” said DCP Prateek Singh.

TAGS
Covid-19 Covid violators
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp