Police acts tough against Covid violators

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: IN a bid to increase enforcement of Covid-19 safety guidelines, the Commissionerate Police has started taking action against the violators.

On Thursday, police fined 242 persons for not wearing masks and booked 650 people for violating social distancing norms in Cuttack. An eatery at Aparna Nagar was sealed for violating the safety norms.

The enforcement was further strengthened on Friday with squads of different police stations moving in and around their respective localities to ensure people are wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Apart from sealing a hotel at Hatopokhari, imposing fines at people, police dispersed crowd from different markets.

Though the Commissionerate police on Sunday tried to create awareness though public address system among the residents to wear masks and maintain social distancing with a warning to act tough against the violators, people were unresponsive.

“Enforcement squads have been formed at each police station. Personnel in plain clothes will move in their respective jurisdictions to keep a tab on the violators in hotels, restaurants, markets and also residential areas. No leniency will be shown to violators under any circumstances,” said DCP Prateek Singh.