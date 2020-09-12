SVNIRTAR help for Kandhamal girl with brittle bone disease

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Swami Vivekananda National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) at Olatpur here has extended a helping hand to a two-year-old girl of Kandhamal’s Dahu village who has been suffering from a rare brittle bone disease.

The baby girl Salunika in her two years of life has suffered bone fractures on her hand and legs for as many as 28 times. The bone fracture started while she was just 13-day-old. Eight months back, her parents Utsab Pradhan and Rachana had admitted her to Phulbani DHH where doctors expressed inability to treat the disease. The doctors had referred her to Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack for specialised treatment, but parents expressed their inability due to lack of money.

Director of SVNIRTAR Dr Shakti Prasad Das on Thursday wrote a letter to Kandhamal Collector stating that the institute would like to treat the child free of cost. “After going through the medical history of the girl, the disease has been diagnosed as osteogenesis imperfecta or brittle bone disease, which can be cured effectively by the experts at SVNIRTAR,” Das said.

