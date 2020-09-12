STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Villagers bid tearful adieu to martyr Sudhir Tudu

Thousands of villagers arrived at Sudhir’s house to pay their tributes to the son of the soil.

Published: 12th September 2020 10:06 AM

Villagers carrying the mortal remains of Sudhir in San Badhadua village I Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: TEARS have not stopped rolling down Jamuna Tudu’s eyes ever since she received the news of her son Sudhir Kumar Tudu’s martyrdom. Mortal remains of the 28-year-old SOG jawan were brought to his birthplace San Badhadua village under Baghda panchayat in Mayurbhanj district on Friday morning after DGP Abhay paid his tributes to Sudhir and Debasis at the Reserve Police Ground in Bhawanipatna on Thursday. Both the SOG jawans were killed in an encounter with Maoists in the bordering area of Kalahandi and Kandhamal on Wednesday. 

“The family is in shock but at the same time proud of Bhai’s  sacrifice for the country” said Saunri, Sudhir’s cousin, who along with her father Bhadrananda stays with his mother and younger brother Sunaram. After Sudhir’s father Kundia died last year, he had taken up the responsibility of the family and Sunaram also contributed.

After completion of his Arts degree from MPC Junior College at Baripada, Sudhir had joined the Odisha Police in 2013. “He spoke to me five days back and promised to come home for Durga Puja. He had last come home on Raja Sankranti and this time, Bhai wanted to take Maa (Jamuna) to a doctor and buy me my course books”, said Saunri, a nursing student, adding Jamuna suffers from kidney ailment and an injury on her leg after she was bitten by a snake a year back.

Thousands of villagers arrived at Sudhir’s house to pay their tributes to the son of the soil. The procession carrying the mortal remains to the cremation ground was joined by political leaders cutting across party affiliations and members of the civil society. 

The last rites were conducted by Sunaram after police gave guard of honour. Among others, Revenue Minister Sudam Marandi, MP Mamata Mohanta and Collector Vineet Bhardwaj were present. Later the Revenue Minister handed over a cheque of `16 lakh to Jamuna as State Government assistance.

