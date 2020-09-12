STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman hit by stray bullet

Police said cousins Subala Ojha and Kalandi Ojha of Gourapur had a quarrel over a domestic issue a couple of weeks back.

JAJPUR: A 22-year-old woman sustained injuries after a stray bullet hit her hand while she was walking on the road in Gourapur village within Korei police limits on Thursday afternoon. She was identified as Malli Kar. The incident came to fore after the woman’s father lodged a complaint with police on Friday.

Police said cousins Subala Ojha and Kalandi Ojha of Gourapur had a quarrel over a domestic issue a couple of weeks back. On Thursday, both of them again picked up a fight following which Subala brought out his gun and shot at Kalandi. However, the bullet missed the target and hit Malli who was on way to the village shop. 

The injured woman was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Korei police registered a case and arrested Subala. The gun was also seized from the accused’s possession. Police said the seized gun is a licensed one. 

