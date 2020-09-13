STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha BJP to donate plasma to 70 COVID patients

The theme of the programme will be 'Seventy' as PM Narendra Modi will be celebrating his 70th birthday on September 17.

A person donating plasma.

A person donating plasma.  (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

BHUBANESWAR:  The State unit of BJP will launch a series of programmes next week to mark the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party will observe the week from September 14 to 20 as 'Seva Saptah' (service week) under which different programmes like plantation, cleanliness drive, blood and lasma donation, free eye check-up and distribution of artificial limb will be organised across the State.

The theme of the programme will be ‘Seventy’ as the Prime Minister will be celebrating his 70th birthday on September 17, said State BJP president Samir Mohanty.

On September 14, the party will go for plantation drive under which 70 saplings will be planted at every booth and workers will take a pledge to protect the environment, Mohanty said.

As the party cannot organise exhibitions on the ‘splendid work’ done by the PM due to ongoing pandemic situation, the party will display 70 slides of various aspects from PM’s life and will be advertised through social media, he added.

Party workers will also visit at least two slums in each of the blocks, hospitals and orphanages to distribute fruits and provide relief to patients and the underprivileged.

To make the day memorable, the party will organise at least 70 blood donation camps in the State. The party will also make arrangements for the donation of plasma to 70 Covid patients in accordance with the local needs through hospitals.

