Expedite forest clearance for drinking water project: National Green Tribunal

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed trust that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) would speed up the process of granting clearance related to use of forest land for the State Government’s mega drinking water project in Kendrapara district.

A petition had sought intervention against use of forest land for the project without the required clearance. Two Marshaghai-based social workers, Alay Samantaray and Sampad Swain, filed the petition in February this year.

The NGT carried out a joint probe into the allegation by the District Magistrate (Kendrapara) and Divisional Forest Officer (Cuttack). The inquiry report confirmed diversion of forest land without clearance from the Ministry. On September 8, the Government submitted that the work in the forest land had been stopped due to lack of clearance, for which necessary proposal had been submitted to the Ministry.

Taking note of it, the NGT’s Principal Bench, New Delhi disposed of the petition on the same day. Advocate Sankar Prasad Pani argued the case for the petitioners. In its order, the bench of Justice SP Wandi (Judicial Member) and Dr Nagin Nanda (Expert Member) said, “We hope and expect the MoEF&CC to expedite the process in accordance with law considering the public interest involved in the project. The project related to supply of piped water to 46,703 households in Mahakalpada and Marshaghai blocks in the district to mitigate drinking water scarcity created after the cyclone Fani.

