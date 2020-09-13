STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Expedite forest clearance for drinking water project: National Green Tribunal

The NGT carried out a joint probe into the allegation by the District Magistrate and Divisional Forest Officer.

Published: 13th September 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

National Green Tribunal

National Green Tribunal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed trust that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) would speed up the process of granting clearance related to use of forest land for the State Government’s mega drinking water project in Kendrapara district.

A petition had sought intervention against use of forest land for the project without the required clearance. Two Marshaghai-based social workers, Alay Samantaray and Sampad Swain, filed the petition in February this year. 

The NGT carried out a joint probe into the allegation by the District Magistrate (Kendrapara) and Divisional Forest Officer (Cuttack). The inquiry report confirmed diversion of forest land without clearance from the Ministry. On September 8, the Government submitted that the work in the forest land had been stopped due to lack of clearance, for which necessary proposal had been submitted to the Ministry.

Taking note of it, the NGT’s Principal Bench, New Delhi disposed of the petition on the same day. Advocate Sankar Prasad Pani argued the case for the petitioners. In its order, the bench of Justice SP Wandi (Judicial Member) and Dr Nagin Nanda (Expert Member) said, “We hope and expect the MoEF&CC to expedite the process in accordance with law considering the public interest involved in the project. The project related to supply of piped water to 46,703 households in Mahakalpada and Marshaghai blocks in the district to mitigate drinking water scarcity created after the cyclone Fani.
 

TAGS
National Green Tribunal NGT
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp