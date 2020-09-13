Low pressure to trigger rainfall in south Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A low pressure area likely to form over west-central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast by Sunday will trigger rainfall activity in south Odisha.

India Meteorological Department issued an orange warning and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts and at some places in Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati and Nuapada districts on Sunday.

“Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity will likely occur at many places in south Odisha districts and at few places in northern region of the State on Sunday,” said Scientist Umasankar Das. Met office has predicted heavy rainfall at a few districts on Monday.

So far, four districts in the State have received deficit rainfall since the monsoon season started. Khurda recorded 29 per cent deficit rainfall, followed by Gajapati 22 per cent, Puri 21 per cent and Balasore 20 per cent during the period.

The average rainfall Odisha receives between June 1 and September 12 is 1046.2 mm and has received an additional one per cent rainfall during the period.