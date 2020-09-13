STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Congress revamp to be delayed as Chellakumar tests positive

It will take at least a month for the Odisha in-charge to recoup and take charge of organisational matters, say party leaders 

Published: 13th September 2020 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha in-charge of Congress A Chellakumar

Odisha in-charge of Congress A Chellakumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With the newly appointed Odisha in-charge of Congress A Chellakumar testing Covid-19 positive, the much-awaited restructuring of the State unit of the party is likely to be postponed further. Senior leaders of the party maintained that it will take at least a month for the new Odisha in-charge to recoup and take charge of the organisational matters of the State. The visit of the new in-charge was expected within a week, the party leaders said.

Senior leaders maintained that with the change of Odisha in-charge, the process of reconstitution of the party unit has been set in force. 

Former MP and working president of the party Pradip Majhi said the process for changes in the State unit has been started. It will take two to three months to complete, he said and added that it is very premature to guess what shape it will take.

Senior leader Sarat Rout said there is no difference over the fact that organisational restructuring is required in Odisha. But it is for the central leadership to decide when and how to go about it. There are now only three office-bearers in Odisha, the president and two working presidents, Rout said and added that there are no district or block committees. 

He, however, did not comment on the demand of the dissidents for the replacement of OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik. Similarly, former Union Minister and CWC permanent invitee Bhakta Charan Das said the Congress will have to be strengthened in Odisha. The changes made by the central leadership will definitely have its impact on the party organisation in the State, he said.

Party legislator Suresh Routray said there are many aspirants for the post of OPCC president. “I will work with anybody appointed by the central leadership for strengthening the organisation in Odisha,” he said.
Meanwhile, the OPCC president has wished a quick recovery for Chellakumar. “Concerned to know that you have tested positive for Covid-19. I pray to Lord Jagannath for your quick recovery,” Patnaik tweeted.

TAGS
A Chellakumar Odisha Congress Odisha Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic COVID 19 Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp