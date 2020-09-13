Odisha Congress revamp to be delayed as Chellakumar tests positive

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the newly appointed Odisha in-charge of Congress A Chellakumar testing Covid-19 positive, the much-awaited restructuring of the State unit of the party is likely to be postponed further. Senior leaders of the party maintained that it will take at least a month for the new Odisha in-charge to recoup and take charge of the organisational matters of the State. The visit of the new in-charge was expected within a week, the party leaders said.

Senior leaders maintained that with the change of Odisha in-charge, the process of reconstitution of the party unit has been set in force.

Former MP and working president of the party Pradip Majhi said the process for changes in the State unit has been started. It will take two to three months to complete, he said and added that it is very premature to guess what shape it will take.

Senior leader Sarat Rout said there is no difference over the fact that organisational restructuring is required in Odisha. But it is for the central leadership to decide when and how to go about it. There are now only three office-bearers in Odisha, the president and two working presidents, Rout said and added that there are no district or block committees.

He, however, did not comment on the demand of the dissidents for the replacement of OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik. Similarly, former Union Minister and CWC permanent invitee Bhakta Charan Das said the Congress will have to be strengthened in Odisha. The changes made by the central leadership will definitely have its impact on the party organisation in the State, he said.

Party legislator Suresh Routray said there are many aspirants for the post of OPCC president. “I will work with anybody appointed by the central leadership for strengthening the organisation in Odisha,” he said.

Meanwhile, the OPCC president has wished a quick recovery for Chellakumar. “Concerned to know that you have tested positive for Covid-19. I pray to Lord Jagannath for your quick recovery,” Patnaik tweeted.