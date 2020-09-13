STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Government allows market sale of corona drugs

Technical spokespersons of Health department Dr Jayanta Panda said both are off level drugs, but will help patients recover from severe Covid complications.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha Government on Saturday allowed the retail sale of Covid-19 drugs Fevipiravir and Remdesivir under certain conditions as per the directives of the Drugs Controller General India (DCGI).

The Fevipiravir tablets and Remdesivir injectable formulation will be sold under the prescription of medical specialists only and with the consent of patients or their representatives in the prescribed format before initiation of treatment. 

As per the order issued by the Directorate of Drugs Control, both the drugs will be available to patients or their representatives only through in-house retail chemists attached to hospitals or the nursing homes having valid drug licences. 

“Where there is no in-house retail chemist shop in the hospital/nursing home, the local Drugs Inspector will identify one or more retail chemist shop through whom the drugs will be made available,” the order stated. The Directorate of Drugs Control has issued a set of guidelines directing the stockists and retail chemists to mandatorily retain a photocopy of the prescription, written consent of the patient or his/her representative, residential proof of the purchaser and contact details before the supply of the medicines as a record for verification.

“The officials have to ensure that the stockists and retail chemists have valid drug licences and must have a good track record under the provision of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules” said Drugs Controller Annada Sankar Das.

Technical spokespersons of Health department Dr Jayanta Panda said both are off level drugs, but will help patients recover from severe Covid complications. “People tested positive and in home isolation can take Fevipiravir under prescription. But the Remdesivir injectable will be administered to patients only at health facilities,” Dr Panda said.   

