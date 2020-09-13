Open Twitter account to get Cuttack Municipal Corporation help, or you’re on your own

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Citizens of Cuttack, please open a Twitter account and follow the Cuttack Municipal Corporation, if you want to get help and assistance on Covid-19 from the civic body.

Otherwise, you are at the mercy of God in case of emergency or in need of immediate guidance to deal with coronavirus disease.

Strange as it may sound but CMC only responds to requests by people on the micro-blogging site. And for this purpose, the person has to follow the Twitter handles of the CMC and its officials because the civic body’s control room number 7077775555 doesn’t respond to people in need of help, information and guidance.

One Pranesh Kumar Pradhan who had undergone Covid test at UCHC in CDA-Sector-7 on September 7 had to tweet CMC to know how he could ascertain his status as efforts to contact the CMC control room number for two days proved futile. Such cases are far too plenty.

“If anyone asks for any information, officials ask them to visit the CMC Twitter handle. But, how many people in the city have Twitter accounts for reporting complaints or seeking any information or help?” questioned Suresh Dash, a resident of Dahaliabag.

The CMC has set up a control room with the purpose of providing immediate assistance to people and released its contact number for the public.

However, the phone number is not being picked up most of the time. After receiving several complaints about gross irregularities in monitoring Covid patients, the civic body on Friday released another 24X7 emergency helpline number 18003458289 only for people who have been detected positive and are in home isolation. It urged citizens not to contact the number for any other purpose.

“The helpline number released by CMC is only for positive patients or those who are in home isolation. What about those who want to test or have symptoms, have come in contact with positive patients or need some information or guidance on Covid-19 related activities? Who will give the information?”, said a resident, requesting anonymity.

Locals suggested that like BMC, its Cuttack counterpart should strengthen its control room and helpline number for citizens to answer their Covid-19 related queries. Even as the CMC has released some hospitals’ contact numbers, they are non-responsive most of the time.

CMC Commissioner Ananya Das said 20 paramedical staff and three Ayush doctors are in charge of the 24X7 emergency helpline. They will assess the condition of the patient and send a Rapid Response Team(RRT) with an ambulance to shift the patient to Covid hospital, she added.