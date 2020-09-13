Truck owners in Odisha call of protest

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Truck owners under the banner of Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) finally called off their six-day long agitation over IFFCO’s award of tender to a Kolkata-based purchasing transport agency for transport of gypsum from the plant site, on Saturday.

They had detained three vehicles of a contract agency and staged a road blockade which had left hundreds of trucks stranded at the site apart from affecting movement of fertilizers.

The truck owners relented after getting assurance from IFFCO that the tender to the agency would be cancelled. Meanwhile, ADM Paradip Kanhu Charan Dhir conducted a meeting between JCC members and IFFCO officials following which the tender to the agency was cancelled and stir called off on the day.