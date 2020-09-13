STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Truck owners in Odisha call of protest

The truck owners relented after getting assurance from IFFCO that the tender to the agency would be cancelled.

Published: 13th September 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Protests

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  Truck owners under the banner of Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) finally called off their six-day long agitation over IFFCO’s  award of tender to a Kolkata-based purchasing transport agency  for transport of gypsum from the plant site, on Saturday. 

They had detained three vehicles of a contract agency and staged a road blockade which had left hundreds of trucks stranded at the site apart from affecting movement of fertilizers.

The truck owners relented after getting assurance from IFFCO that the tender to the agency would be cancelled. Meanwhile, ADM Paradip Kanhu Charan Dhir conducted a meeting between JCC members and IFFCO officials following which the tender to the agency was cancelled and  stir called off on the day. 

TAGS
Odisha Truck Owners Odisha Protest
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp