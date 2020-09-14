19-year-old NEET aspirant kills self one day before exams in Odisha's Baripada town

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A day before the NEET 2020 exams, a medical aspirant allegedly committed suicide at Baripada town on Saturday. The 19-year-old girl was found hanging from a fan in her study room on Saturday evening. Her death is being attributed to extreme anxiety and fear of failure.

The girl has reportedly left a suicide note holding no one responsible for her death. The note recovered by police read, “I am sorry, I am tired. I am worried if I do not get a (medical) seat, all your hard work for me will go in vain.”

Her uncle Arun Kumar Sahu said his niece had gone to Kota in Rajasthan since last year for medical coaching. She had taken the tests in 2019 but was not successful. Due to the Covid-19, she had come back to Baripada a few months back and been preparing at home. “Due to mental stress and anxiety, she might have committed suicide. She appeared to be in a state of mental distress for last few days,” Sahu said.

He further informed that his niece used to spend most of her time in the study room on the upper floor of their house. On Saturday evening, when her mother went upstairs, she found her daughter hanging by an apron from the ceiling fan. Her parents immediately rushed her to PRM MCH, where the doctor declared her brought dead.

Investigating officer of the case Saroj Mishra of Baripada Town police said a case of unnatural death was registered. The suicidal note was seized from the spot.



(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)