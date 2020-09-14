STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
934 migrants leave for Surat from Odisha by special train on 2nd day

Concerned citizens have raised objections to the limited number of special trains being allowed to ferry migrants back.

All passengers had to undergo thermal screening and were sanitised before entering the station premises.

All passengers had to undergo thermal screening and were sanitised before entering the station premises.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: At least 934 migrant workers along with their family members boarded a special train from Ganjam to Surat on Sunday. 

Trains were not allowed to stop in Berhampur or any other railway station in the district after Ganjam became a Covid hotspot. But on Saturday, the special train from Khurda to Ahmedabad halted at Berhampur and total 1,429 passengers boarded to return to Surat.

On the second day, as many as 934 took the special train Okha express from Puri to Ahmedabad. All passengers had to undergo thermal screening and were sanitised before entering the station premises. The passengers also maintained social distancing on the platform where circles were demarcated for each person.

Concerned citizens have raised objections to the limited number of special trains being allowed to ferry migrants back. “There are about four lakh migrants who had returned. But with one special train per day, many of them have to take buses, trucks, etc as alternatives,” they said.

