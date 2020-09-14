Coronavirus health safety norms violations lead to spike in Cuttack’s COVID-19 figures

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: While Cuttack is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, gross violation of health safety norms has posed the risk of community transmission. Safety guidelines like wearing masks and social distancing are not just being violated by people but also politicians in the absence of enforcement by the administration and police. Instances of violations are many.

Huge congregation of people was seen at different places in Nischintakoili block when Law Minister Pratap Jena laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several projects on Wednesday. Jena also felicitated students and distributed relief kits to anganwadi workers on the premises of the block office.

Though the minister and his workers wore face masks, the norm of social distancing was thrown to the wind. Police personnel who were present at events remained mute spectators to violations.

“Being the Law Minister, Jena should not violate the social distancing norm in the localities where Covid-19 cases are increasing every day,” said a health expert on condition of anonymity. He added that the ministers, MLAs and other politicians should refrain from these activities during the pandemic.

Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare and Co-operation Minister Ranendra Paratp Swain who had visited flood affected localities in his home constituency Athagarh few days back, has recently tested positive for Covid-19. Tracing contacts of the minister will only increase problems of the already overburdened health officials, added the expert.

Similarly, there are no takers for safe distance in the overcrowded markets and streets. The shopkeepers have wiped out the circles and withdrawn the barricades erected in front of their shops. Similarly most of the people in rural areas are seen without masks and the enforcement officials seem to be little bothered.

Locals have urged the district administration to strengthen enforcement to bring the situation under control. Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani was unavailable for comments.

The district’s Covid-19 tally was 612 by June 30, 2,125 by July 31, 8,275 by August 31.