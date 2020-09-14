COVID-19: Mushroom growers make hay as people eat more to boost immunity

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The Covid-19 outbreak has become a blessing in disguise for mushroom farmers as a large number of people in the coastal district of Kendrapara have started eating the edible fungi to boost their immunity.

Sanghamitra Sahoo of Rajnagar said the demand for mushrooms has increased by 200 per cent during the pandemic. Many people have increased their consumption of mushrooms as they believe it will boost their immune system.

Another mushroom grower Amita Rout of Padani village under Rajnagar block said she used to earn around `7,000 in a month by cultivating mushrooms. Now, her income has doubled. Around 30 families have taken up mushroom farming her village, she said.

Project manager of Odisha Livelihood Mission, Rajnagar block, Rasmi Ranjan Das said mushrooms have become hot favourite of people during the pandemic.