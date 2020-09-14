STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 pandemic concern for Odisha Assembly session as MLAs, ministers afflicted  

Nayak said that the Assembly is going to follow the Parliament in conduct of the sesssion amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Published: 14th September 2020

Surjya Narayan Patro

Odisha Assembly speaker Surjya Narayan Patro (File Photo | Shamim, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With at least three dozen MLAs and six ministers testing positive, Covid-19 shadow looms large over the Monsoon session of the State Assembly, which is constitutionally mandatory by September 30.Though only 17 days are left, the Assembly Secretariat is yet to issue a notice on convening the session. Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro has also not called the customary all party meeting. 

As per rules, notice should be issued 15 days before any session of the Assembly. The deadline for the notice expires on September 15. Sources, however, said that the Assembly can be convened within a short notice as there will be no question hour during the session. 

On the other hand, the sitting arrangements in the Assembly have almost been finalised. It has been stipulated that at the most 70 to  80 MLAs will attend House proceedings on any given day. While members who have tested positive will not allowed into the House, legislators above 65 years are likely to choose the option of attending the proceedings through video conferencing. 

If the present situation persists, one third of the MLAs attending the house on any given day will be given seats in the visitors’ gallery while two-third will have seats in the House. The lobby will be closed for any outside entry.

Leader of Opposition Pradipta Nayak told this paper that an all party meeting is likely to be called by the Speaker shortly to discuss all matters related to the Monsoon session. Nayak said that the Assembly is going to follow the Parliament in conduct of the sesssion amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra, however, criticised the Speaker and the State Government for not consulting the Opposition before deciding on the Monsoon session of the Assembly. “It is very unfortunate that they have not consulted the Opposition. It seems the BJD and BJP have joined hands like they are doing on every issue,” he said.

The Congress veteran said issue of notice before 15 days of the session is mandatory. “But I don’t know what is in the mind of the Government or the Speaker,” he said.

Meanwhile, Braja Kishore Pradhan, BJD MLA from Talcher is latest to have tested Covid-19. At least 21 MLAs of the ruling BJD and six ministers have earlier tested positive. Several BJP MLAs have also been infected by the virus.

