CRC order on full attendance leaves employees tensed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The decision to run the office of the Chief Resident Commissioner (CRC), New Delhi with full staff strength violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) of Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs has been resented by the employees.

As panicked staff has requested to allow them to work on roster basis, Resident Commissioner Ravi Kant has asked them to explain individually their inability to attend the office.

“Those staff who are seeking to work on roster basis may cite the reason for their inability to attend office individually. Their case will be examined on merit for special permission to work on roster,” the CRC office order said.

The Resident Commissioner has intimated the State Government about his decision to run the CRC office with full staff strength from September 14.

In a communication to the Home department, Kant said many issues of the Government are coordinated from the office of the CRC. “The monsoon session of the Parliament is starting from September 14. The CRC office provides many inputs to the MPs during the session for which attendance of all staff is required,” the letter said.

As life in National Capital is becoming normal, the Delhi Government has allowed running of metro trains, public transport, and opened hotels and bars. “The Delhi Government has also allowed opening of schools from Class IX to XII from September 21,” Kant said justifying the attendance of all staff in CRC office.

