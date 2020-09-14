STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four-member team from Mumbai visits Jagannath Temple, assess requirement for door silver plating

The final decision would be taken by the administrator of the temple managing body.

Published: 14th September 2020 09:24 AM

The Trinity donning the golden attire atop their chariots in Puri

The Trinity donning the golden attire atop their chariots in Puri

By Express News Service

PURI: A four-member team from Mumbai visited Sri Jagannath Temple on Friday and assessed the requirement for silver plating of Kalahat, Beheran and Jaibijay doors of Srimandir.

Administrator (development) of the temple SK Jena said the team was sent by an unnamed Mumbai-based donor who approached the temple administration to provide the required silver for plating of the three doors. As per the preliminary estimate, about 1,920 kg silver is required for the three doors. 

This apart, some ornaments like Srimukh Padma, Jhova, Rahurekha and Chandrika, which are being used by the deities since centuries and have worn out in course of time, would be recast. The representative of Puri Gajapati, temple commander, administrator of rituals and servitors had examined the ornaments and suggested for remake them as they were damaged. 

The final decision would be taken by the administrator of the temple managing body. After approval by the temple body, work would begin, Jena added.

