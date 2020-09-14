STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More than 22,000 students to appear for HSC supplementary exam in Odisha from today

There will be objective questions of 50 marks in the OMR answer sheet while students will have to answer subjective questions of 30 marks.

Exams

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: More than 22,000 students will appear for the High School Certificate (HSC) Supplementary Examination beginning from Monday. Elaborate arrangements have been made in all 153 examination centres across the State for smooth conduct of the test strictly adhering to Covid-19 guidelines. Total 22,649 students have filled up forms to take the supplementary examination, said president of Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Ramasish Hazra. 

The State Open School Certificate (SOSC) examination will also be conducted simultaneously. A total 12,939 candidates have enrolled to appear for the SOSC examination while 88 centres set up for the test, he added.  

In view of the pandemic, BSE authorities have reduced the subject-wise mark from 100 to 80 and introduced the system of Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheet to facilitate the evaluation process. There will be objective questions of 50 marks in the OMR answer sheet while students will have to answer subjective questions of 30 marks.

