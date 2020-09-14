STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik entrusts senior leaders to oversee by-polls

Law Minister Pratap Jena will look after Balasore Sadar constituency; four leaders would be in-charge of Tirtol seat

Published: 14th September 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing that by-polls to two seats in Odisha will be completed before November 29, political parties have started the process of candidate selection.

Sources said BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has entrusted senior leaders with the task of overseeing by-polls in the two constituencies. While Deputy Chairperson of the State Planning Board Sanjay Dasburma, Minister of State for Water Resources Raghunandan Das, MLA from Cuttack-Barabati Debasis Samantray and Balikuda MLA Prashant Kumar Muduli would be in-charge of Tirtol constituency, Law Minister Pratap Jena will look after Balasore Sadar constituency. Jena is also the observer of Balasore district.

Samantray told mediapersons here that the BJD is in advantageous position in both the constituencies and will wrest Balasore Sadar seat from the BJP. The saffron party has also started the process of selection of candidates. “Selection of candidates is in the final stage and their names will be sent to the Central Parliamentary Board,” State BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said.

However, the fight for Balasore will be tough as Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi is likely to camp in the constituency to ensure that the party retains the seat. In the 2019 Assembly election, Madam Mohan Dutta of the BJP who secured 74,815 votes had defeated his nearest BJD rival Jiban Pradip Das. Das had secured 61,409 votes. Congress candidate Manas Ranjan Das Pattnaik had ended up as a distant third with only 19,704 votes. In the Lok Sabha polls, BJP had also retained its lead in the Balasore Sadar segment.

Though the picture is still unclear about the BJD and BJP candidates from the Balasore Sadar seat, Congress is likely to field Nabajyoti Patnaik, son of president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik, as its candidate from Balasore. Senior Congress MLA Suresh Kumar Routray told mediapersons that the Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) will meet soon to finalise candidates for Balasore Sadar and Tirtol seats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission of India ECI Naveen Patnaik by polls
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Students appearing for NEET undergoing thermal screening at an examination centre in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
NEET 2020: Amid Covid-19 nearly 16 lakh students to take medical entrance exam
S. Sreesanth. (Photo | AP)
"I'm completely free of any charges": Sreesanth's spot-fixing ban ends
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp