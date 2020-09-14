Odisha government to construct new 650-bed hospital soon
A team of officials led by Koraput Collector Madhusudan Mishra visited the proposed site near Kechala road and reviewed progress of the project.
JEYPORE: The State Government will construct a new 650-bed building attached to SLN Medical College and Hospital soon.
Construction work of the new hospital will start from October.