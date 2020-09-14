Odisha records 4,198 Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike so far

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ODISHA recorded its highest single-day spike of 4,198 coronavirus positive cases and 11 more fatalities on Monday, pushing the State tally to 1,55,005 and death toll to 690.

Of the new infections, 2,476 were in quarantine and 1,722 were local contacts. With 758 confirmed infections, Khurda continued to report the highest number of Covid cases among the 30 districts. Cuttack, which reported 367 more cases, remained the second worst-hit district, followed by Puri that recorded 310 cases.

Ten more districts reported above 100 cases. The daily case count was 197 in Balangir, 195 in Sundargarh, 156 in Jajpur, 143 in Kendrapara, 136 in Rayagada, 133 in Mayurbhanj, 130 each in Sambalpur and Balasore, 116 in Nuapada, and 108 in Angul. Interestingly, Ganjam reported only 44 positive cases on the day.

ALSO READ | Odisha adds 1 lakh coronavirus cases in one month, became 10th State to cross 1.5 lakh mark

As many as 49,396 tests, including 8,728 through RT-PCR and 40,514 with rapid antigen kits conducted during the period. The case positivity rate of the State remained around 8.5 per cent and it has conducted more than 24.7 lakh tests so far. Meanwhile, 11 more patients, including four from Cuttack and two each from Khurda and Balangir, succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. Kandhamal, Nayagarh and Mayurbhanj also reported one death each. Health officials said in eight cases, the deceased had comorbidities and two deaths reported in Khurda were from Bhubaneswar.

As cases continue to spike in the State, spread of the virus in Khurda, the worst Covid-hit district with 26,754 confirmed infections which is 17 per cent of the State’s total caseload, remains a cause of concern.

The district, which surpassed Ganjam in total number cases on September 1, has been reporting the highest number of daily cases for more than two weeks. More than 8,000 cases have been recorded in the district between September 1 and 14.

Increasing number of cases in Cuttack is also turning into a major headache for the State Government as the Covid tally of the district has crossed 13,000 mark making it the third Covid-hit district after Khurda and Ganjam

CASE LOAD