STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha records more than 88 percent turnout for NEET 2020

Despite fear of Covid-19 spread, the turnout of candidates for NEET was much higher than JEE (Main) held between September 1 and 6. 

Published: 14th September 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Candidates maintain social distance before entering a NEET examination centre at KV 1 in Bhubaneswar on Sunday

Candidates maintain social distance before entering a NEET examination centre at KV 1 in Bhubaneswar on Sunday | Biswanath Swain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: More than 88 percent medical aspirants from Odisha appeared the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 on Sunday, amid special measures in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The test was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at 83 centres in seven cities of the State. Rourkela recorded highest turnout of 90.10 per cent, while Bhubaneswar was lowest with 87.19 per cent. Cuttack reported 88.50 per cent attendance, while Sambalpur and Angul reported 88.10 and 88 per cent respectively.

Despite fear of Covid-19 spread, the turnout of candidates for NEET was much higher than JEE (Main) held between September 1 and 6. Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department, PK Mohapatra said the State Government and district administrations left no stone unturned for smooth conduct of the exams. “Adequate measures were taken at all seven cities for safety of the students,” he said.

As many as 37,459 students from the State had enrolled for NEET. Around 1,766 out of 1,960 candidates appeared at five centres in Rourkela, while 13,412 out of 15,393 candidates turned up at 30 centres in Bhubaneswar. Similarly, 3,443 out of 3,887 candidates in Balasore; 3,506 out of 3,947 in Berhampur; 4,319 out of 4,902 in Sambalpur and 5,265 out of 5,949 in Cuttack appeared the three-hour test that commenced at 2 pm and continued till 5pm. Around 1,104 students also appeared in Angul. 

To ensure social distancing, entry and exit of candidates into the examination centres was done in a staggered manner from 11 am. The gates, however, remained opened till 1.30pm. Candidates were provided mask and sanitiser and were scanned with thermal gun before their entry into the classrooms.
Sourabh Kumar Panda, a candidate from Nabarangpur, who appeared the test in Bhubaneswar expressed satisfaction on the arrangements. The district administrations facilitated free transport, accommodation and breakfast, lunch and dinner to him and his father for three days. 

“Though I was apprehensive about our travel in this situation, I was pleased with the measures put in place by the State Government,” Sourabh said. Khurda Collector Sanat Kumar Mohanty said only 12 students were allowed to sit in each classroom, while students with high temperature or any other symptoms were allowed to appear the test in isolation rooms.Candidates tested positive for Covid-19 will be allowed to appear the test at a later date, to be decided by NTA, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha NEET turnout NEET 2020
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Students appearing for NEET undergoing thermal screening at an examination centre in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
NEET 2020: Amid Covid-19 nearly 16 lakh students to take medical entrance exam
S. Sreesanth. (Photo | AP)
"I'm completely free of any charges": Sreesanth's spot-fixing ban ends
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp