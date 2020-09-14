STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suspected ‘Maoists’ threaten to eliminate ex-sarpanch Siris Malik

In the posters put up across Kurtamgarh market, they claimed that Siris was behind the murder of Bajrang Dal president Prakash Majhi. 

By Express News Service

Police, on the other hand, are yet to confirm if the posters were pasted by Maoists or other criminals. IIC of Tumudibandh Babashankar Saraf requested people not to panic and said police investigation is on. 
In the last one month, nine Maoists were killed in exchange of fire with police in Kandhamal district.

