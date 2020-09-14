STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three leopard hides seized, four poachers arrested by forest officials of Nabarangpur

Forest officials of Nabarangpur division seized three leopard hides and arrested four poachers from near Tentulikhunti jungle on Friday.

Published: 14th September 2020 09:06 AM

The four poachers with leopard hides in Nabarangpur on Sunday

The four poachers with leopard hides in Nabarangpur on Sunday I Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Forest officials of Nabarangpur division seized three leopard hides and arrested four poachers from near Tentulikhunti jungle on Friday. The poachers were identified as Gupta Prasad Takri and Prahallad Nayak of Tentulikhunti block in Nabarangpur and Trinath Nayak and Surendra Nayak of Kalahandi district. Two motorcycles were also seized from their possession. 

Sources said the poachers were smuggling the hides on their motorcycles when local villagers, sensing foul play, informed the forest officials. It is for the first time leopard hides have been seized in the region. No such incident was reported in the last one decade. The forests in Kalahandi and Nabarangpur districts are home to many wild animals including leopards. Poachers with the help of locals often kill the animals taking advantage of the inaccessibility of the region. Besides, the presence of Maoists in the forests acts in favour of poachers.

Nabarangpur DFO Dhanaji Magar said forest officials are on the lookout for other poachers involved in the crime. “We cannot rule out the possibility of involvement of an organised gang in the incident. Further investigation is on and a manhunt has been launched to nab the other poachers,” he added.

This is the second big seizure of leopard hides in the State this year. In June, the special task force (STF) of Odisha Police had seized four leopard skins from Nayagarh district which houses Mahanadi Wildlife Division, a part of Satkosia Tiger Reserve. Two poachers including a teacher were arrested in this connection.

The fresh incident has once again exposed the lax wildlife protection measures in Odisha which has lost at least five leopards this year between April and June due to poaching. A senior official of the State wildlife wing said after initial probe, the Nabarangpur case will be handed over to the Crime Branch for further investigation and trace link of others involved in the poaching racket.

Jumbo herd damages corn crops, houses
Jajpur: Panic spread in Kolha village under Barachana block after a herd of elephants entered farmlands and destroyed corn crops worth lakhs of rupees on Saturday night. The herd comprising seven elephants entered the village and feasted on the crops which were ready for harvest. The pachyderms destroyed crops of 14 farmers of the village. Besides, the elephants damaged many houses, said Debendra Mohanta, a villager. Sources said the jumbo herd came from the nearby Kapilas forest in neighbouring Dhenkanal district. Dalijoda forest range officials visited the village and assured compensation to the affected farmers.

