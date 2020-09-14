Tirtol by-election candidate choice: BJP to gain from BJD rift 

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The rift in BJD over the selection of a candidate for the upcoming Tirtol by-election is likely to benefit BJP which has intensified efforts to woo voters.

The intra-party squabbling in the ruling party came to the fore in BJD meetings which were held recently. Sources said BJD conducted meetings at Dhayankuda Mutt in Biridi, residence of a party leader of Raghunathpur and Muni Goswami Mutt in Tirtol last Thursday to select a suitable candidate and chalk out strategies for the by-poll.

Water Resources Minister and Balikuda-Erasama MLA Raghunanadan Das, Law Minister Pratap Jena, BJD observer for Jagatsinghpur Debasish Samantray, deputy chairman of State Planning Board Sanjay Dasburma, local MP Rajashree Mallick and local party leaders including sarpanchs attended the meetings.

However, at the Tirtol meeting, hundreds of supporters of late MLA Bishnu Das raised a banner of protest for not inviting former BJD block president Basant Mohapatra.

The protestors demanded that the party ticket should be given to Das’ son Bijay Shankar failing which they would not cooperate in the by-election. They also threatened to join BJP if Bijay was not given the ticket.

On the other hand, many BJD leaders suggested to select an experienced candidate as Bijay is young and has no rapport with voters. Besides, he has no experience in politics. They said if Bijay is given the party ticket, it will be a cakewalk for BJP to win from Tirtol Assembly constituency.

Sources said the other aspirants for BJD ticket include MP Mallick’s husband Asutosh, chairperson for State Commission for Women Minati Behera and former MP Kulamani Samal.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have intensified campaigns to woo voters by carrying out door-to-door visits, distributing masks and sanitisers to people of Biridi, Raghunathpur and Tirtol blocks. Former MP and BJP leader Bibhu Prasad Tarai said the party has started campaigning at the grassroots level by forming ward-level committees. “The doors of BJP are always open for everyone. If BJD dissidents join our party, it would be easy for us to win the by-election,” he added.

District BJP president Satyabrata Mohapatra said senior ruling party leaders and hundreds of BJD workers participated in the meetings without adhering to the social distancing and mask norms. The BJP has lodged a complaint in this regard with Jagatsinghpur SP Prakash R seeking stern action against the two Ministers, MP and other BJD leaders for violating Covid-19 guidelines. The SP has directed Tirtol SDPO to investigate the matter, he added.Tirtol MLA Bishnu Das died in July this year.