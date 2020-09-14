STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Tirtol by-election candidate choice: BJP to gain from BJD rift 

BJP lodges complaint against BJD leaders for violating Covid-19 guidelines during party meetings
 

Published: 14th September 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The rift in BJD over the selection of a candidate for the upcoming Tirtol by-election is likely to benefit BJP which has intensified efforts to woo voters.

The intra-party squabbling in the ruling party came to the fore in BJD meetings which were held recently. Sources said BJD conducted meetings at Dhayankuda Mutt in Biridi, residence of a party leader of Raghunathpur and Muni Goswami Mutt in Tirtol last Thursday to select a suitable candidate and chalk out strategies for the by-poll.  

Water Resources Minister and Balikuda-Erasama MLA Raghunanadan Das, Law Minister Pratap Jena, BJD observer for Jagatsinghpur Debasish Samantray, deputy chairman of State Planning Board Sanjay Dasburma, local MP Rajashree Mallick and local party leaders including sarpanchs attended the meetings.
However, at the Tirtol meeting, hundreds of supporters of late MLA Bishnu Das raised a banner of protest for not inviting former BJD block president Basant Mohapatra. 

The protestors demanded that the party ticket should be given to Das’ son Bijay Shankar failing which they would not cooperate in the by-election. They also threatened to join BJP if Bijay was not given the ticket.

On the other hand, many BJD leaders suggested to select an experienced candidate as Bijay is young and has no rapport with voters. Besides, he has no experience in politics. They said if Bijay is given the party ticket, it will be a cakewalk for BJP to win from Tirtol Assembly constituency. 

Sources said the other aspirants for BJD ticket include MP Mallick’s husband Asutosh, chairperson for State Commission for Women Minati Behera and former MP Kulamani Samal.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have intensified campaigns to woo voters by carrying out door-to-door visits, distributing masks and sanitisers to people of Biridi, Raghunathpur and Tirtol blocks. Former MP and BJP leader Bibhu Prasad Tarai said the party has started campaigning at the grassroots level by forming ward-level committees. “The doors of BJP are always open for everyone. If BJD dissidents join our party, it would be easy for us to win the by-election,” he added.

District BJP president Satyabrata Mohapatra said senior ruling party leaders and hundreds of BJD workers participated in the meetings without adhering to the social distancing and mask norms. The BJP has lodged a complaint in this regard with Jagatsinghpur SP Prakash R seeking stern action against the two Ministers, MP and other BJD leaders for violating Covid-19 guidelines. The SP has directed Tirtol SDPO to investigate the matter, he added.Tirtol MLA  Bishnu Das died in July this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirtol by election BJP BJD
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Students appearing for NEET undergoing thermal screening at an examination centre in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
NEET 2020: Amid Covid-19 nearly 16 lakh students to take medical entrance exam
S. Sreesanth. (Photo | AP)
"I'm completely free of any charges": Sreesanth's spot-fixing ban ends
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp