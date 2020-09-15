STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Artifacts stolen from Jeypore museum  

As per reports, the value of the artifacts missing could amount to crores given their antiquity.

Published: 15th September 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, burglary

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Scores of historical artifacts have allegedly been stolen from the district museum here.The museum had been set up by the State Culture department at Jeypore Town Hall over three decades back. It had been closed after the Covid-19 lockdown in March. 

Managed by a lone casual worker, it housed a large number of ancient items including coins dating back to the Bronze Age, Jain artifacts, traditional tribal costumes and antique ornaments.

On Sunday, the worker found that the front door of the museum had been forced open. On finding that many objects from the museum were missing, he informed district cultural officer (DCO) Akhaya Sethi. The latter visited the spot and filed a police complaint at Jeypore town police station.

However, the exact number of missing materials is yet to be ascertained by the department. “We are verifying the museum’s preservation records with the missing objects. As several categories of artifacts were preserved here, it will take some time to determine the exact number,” the DCO said. 

As per reports, the value of the artifacts missing could amount to crores given their antiquity. Jeypore Town IIC Baleswar Gidhi said police are investigating the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jeypore museum theft artifacts
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp