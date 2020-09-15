STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha approves GST amendment bill with measures to ease burden on taxpayers

The amendment bill also proposes to punish a person who avails the input tax credit in a fraudulent manner and the person who retains the benefit, making such offences cognisable and non-bailable.

Published: 15th September 2020 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly

A new section will be inserted in the OGST Act which will be amended to provide various facilities to taxpayers and authorities.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to extend due dates for various compliances on the recommendation of the GST Council during the war, epidemic, flood, drought, fire, cyclone, and natural calamities.

A proposal to this effect was approved at a meeting of the state cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday. A new section will be inserted in the OGST Act which will be amended to provide various facilities to taxpayers and authorities.

The cabinet approved the proposal to amend the OGST Act to provide certain facilities to taxpayers and authorities. The Odisha Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which will replace two ordinances was cleared at the meeting.

Besides, 12 sections and paragraphs of the Schedule II of the OGST Act, 2017 will be amended. The Bill will be passed in the monsoon session of the assembly to begin from September 29.

The amendment proposes to punish a person who avails the input tax credit in a fraudulent manner and the person who retains the benefit, making such offences cognisable and non-bailable. Besides, the scope of ineligibility to opt for composition scheme will be extended. The date of issuance of debit note from the issuance of the invoice to avail input tax credit will be delinked.

The proposed amendment seeks to empower the government to specify the categories of services or supplies for which tax voice will be issued along with the time and manner for issuance of such an invoice. A certificate of TDS given by the deductor of tax will be issued in a prescribed form, principal secretary in the finance department Ashok Kumar Meena said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OGST Act Odisha GST Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala (File photo |EPS)
Sasikala may be released from Bengaluru prison on January 27
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
China's attempt to alter status quo unacceptable: Rajnath Singh in LS
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp