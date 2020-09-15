Odisha approves GST amendment bill with measures to ease burden on taxpayers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to extend due dates for various compliances on the recommendation of the GST Council during the war, epidemic, flood, drought, fire, cyclone, and natural calamities.

A proposal to this effect was approved at a meeting of the state cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday. A new section will be inserted in the OGST Act which will be amended to provide various facilities to taxpayers and authorities.

The cabinet approved the proposal to amend the OGST Act to provide certain facilities to taxpayers and authorities. The Odisha Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which will replace two ordinances was cleared at the meeting.

Besides, 12 sections and paragraphs of the Schedule II of the OGST Act, 2017 will be amended. The Bill will be passed in the monsoon session of the assembly to begin from September 29.

The amendment proposes to punish a person who avails the input tax credit in a fraudulent manner and the person who retains the benefit, making such offences cognisable and non-bailable. Besides, the scope of ineligibility to opt for composition scheme will be extended. The date of issuance of debit note from the issuance of the invoice to avail input tax credit will be delinked.

The proposed amendment seeks to empower the government to specify the categories of services or supplies for which tax voice will be issued along with the time and manner for issuance of such an invoice. A certificate of TDS given by the deductor of tax will be issued in a prescribed form, principal secretary in the finance department Ashok Kumar Meena said.