Ostracised woman accuses cops of apathy in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A tribal widow and her family have been ostracised after she accused a security personnel of going back on his promise of marriage after maintaining physical relationship with her.

The incident happened in Langposh village under Mahulpali police limits under Kuchinda sub-division. The 30-year-old woman has lodged a police complaint against the Odisha Armed Police Force (OAPF) jawan, posted at the Kuchinda police station.

She met the SP Kanwar Vishal Singh on Monday alleging the jawan Jhasketan Bag indulged in physical relationship with her with a promise of marriage. However, when he later refused to marry her, she lodged a complaint in the police station following which he was arrested on March 25. However, he was released on April 4 and reinstated in Kuchinda police station.

The woman, who is mother of a nine-year-old daughter, said villagers stopped speaking to her ever since she lodged a complaint against the jawan. She further alleged that they had been forcing her to withdraw the complaint. On Sunday, the villagers held a meeting and decided to ostracise her if she did not take back her complaint against him.

She further alleged that when she went to the Mahulpali police station to lodge a complaint against villagers who ostracised her, the police personnel verbally abused her and did not receive her complaint. The woman alleged that Mahulpali police personnel are pressurising the community members to boycott her.

The SP informed that DSP of the investigation unit for crime against women Sujata Panda has been assigned with the responsibility to inquire into the matter. She has already started an inquiry and will submit the report within 24 hours, he said.