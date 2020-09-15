STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

PPE scam: Senior IAS officers appear before Lokayukta in Odisha

Hemant Sharma, Yamini Sarangi had failed to respond to Lokayukta notice on August 11

Published: 15th September 2020 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Senior IAS officer Hemant Sharma

Odisha Industry and MSME Secretary Hemant Sharma (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: TWO senior IAS officers - Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma and Managing Director of the Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited Yamini Sarangi - appeared before the Lokayukta in connection with the alleged multi-hundred crore PPE, mask and nebuliser purchase scam and submitted their written replies.

The officers had failed to respond to the notice by Lokayukta on August 11 to submit their replies following which the anti-corruption ombudsman had warned that it will proceed with the investigation of the case if they do not appear at the next hearing on September 14. The next date of hearing has been fixed on October 4.

Sharma, the former head of the State level purchase committee and Sarangi, however, refused to reveal anything about their submissions. “We can’t tell anything outside what was discussed before Lokayukta. We have high regards for the Authority. We are hopeful that Lokayukta will provide proper justice,” Sharma said.

The State Government on June 5 had removed Sharma from the supervision of procurement of PPE kits, masks, nebulisers and other necessary items for Covid-19 management following allegations of large scale corruption brought by the Congress and a social organisation Odisha Vikash Parishad (OVP).

The petitioner from Congress Sudarsan Das told mediapersons after the hearing that the State Government purchased triple-layer masks at Rs 16 per piece while other states like Delhi, Pondicherry, Andaman and Nicobar and Gujarat procured the same item at prices varying between Rs 1.30 and Rs 7.50 per piece.

Das questioned the State Government’s stand that other states procured masks at higher prices compared to Odisha as masks and other items were not sufficiently available in March.

President of the OVP Sushant Padhi told mediapersons that when many local companies were available to supply masks, there was no justification to purchase 30 lakh masks from a private company based outside Odisha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IAS officers PPE scam Lokayukta
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp