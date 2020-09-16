BJP renews attack on Puri district administration over dharmashala land sale 

By Express News Service

PURI: The BJP on Tuesday renewed its attack on Puri district administration over the sale of Bagala Dharmashala land on the pretext of settling businessmen displaced during the demolition drive to create the 75-meter heritage and security corridor around Meghanad Prachir of Sri Jagannath Temple.

Participating in the dharna launched by the party over the issue since the last 25 days, BJP State vice-president Pravati Parida came down heavily on the administration for selling a portion of dharmashala land.

Seth Kanheyalal Bagala had established the Dharmashala on 2.574 acre of land along the Badadanda in 1905 to cater to the needs of economically-backward devotees. The administration has no right to sell the land, she said.

“The sale deeds executed in favour of lodge owners are illegal. This apart, while a PIL on the issue is pending in Orissa High Court and notices served on parties concerned including the Puri collector, how can the administration sell the land? We would continue to fight till the Dharmshala was rebuilt,” she said.

In the last 25 days, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, party’s State president Samir Mohanty, MLAs Jayant Sarangi and Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mahapatra have participated in the protest. Sources said Patra has taken up the issue with the Union Ministry.