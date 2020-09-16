STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jealous woman hangs stepdaughter to death from house ceiling in Odisha, held

During interrogation, Sumitra confessed to have killed Jharana as her husband and neighbours were fond of the girl instead of her own son.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A 10-year-old girl was killed by her jealous stepmother in Barhagadia village within Khunta police limits here on Monday. The accused woman, 22-year-old Sumitra Tudu, was arrested by police on Tuesday and produced in Udala Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate Court. The victim was identified as Jharana Tudu, a student of Class V.

Khunta IIC Swarnalata Minz said Kanhu Tudu of Barhagadia had married Sumitra to take care of his daughter Jharana and 18-month-old son Govinda after his first wife died. Sumitra too gave birth to a boy one year back. Due to the lockdown, Kanhu was out of work and found it difficult to sustain his family. He went to Bhubaneswar in search of a job and after failing to get any employment, he started working as a daily wager in the Capital.

On Monday, Sumitra called Jharana to her room. She made a knot of her saree and told the girl to stand in the middle of the room. She tied Jharana’s neck with the saree and hung her from the ceiling of the house. Then she closed the door from outside and went to the place where her own son and Govinda were playing.

After some time, she went back inside and opened the door of the room where she had hung Jharana. She started screaming following which neighbors rushed to the spot and found the girl hanging. On being informed, police rushed to spot and seized the body. 

During interrogation, Sumitra confessed to having killed Jharana as her husband and neighbors were fond of the girl instead of her own son. The IIC said a case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered. The woman and her son have been remanded in judicial custody. Kanhu has been informed about the incident and asked to return home. Neighbors of Kanhu are taking care of Govinda, Minz added.

