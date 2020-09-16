STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No strategy yet to check surge of coronavirus positive cases in Cuttack

Similarly in rural areas of the district, while 1,165 positive cases were detected during the five months, 2,193 cases were reported in August.

Published: 16th September 2020 08:38 AM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even as Cuttack is the second worst-hit district by the Covid-19 health pandemic, the district administration, and civic body are yet to chalk out a strategy to stem the surge in positive cases.

From March till date, 13,739 persons have been infected by coronavirus of which 8,215 cases were detected from Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC). While 4,018 persons were infected in August, as many as 3,191 positive cases have been detected in the last fortnight. Of the total 5,524 cases in the district during the last 15 days while 3,191 cases were from CMC, the rest 2,333 had been detected in rural areas. 

An analysis of the State Covid dashboard shows that on an average, 368 persons are being infected daily since the last fortnight. While only 906 positive cases were detected from CMC areas during the five months (March to July), the city reported 4,018 positive cases in August alone.

Similarly in rural areas of the district, while 1,165 positive cases were detected during the five months, 2,193 cases were reported in August. The infection has so far claimed 51 lives in the district including 34 from CMC areas. 

Although the situation is getting worse with each passing day, neither the district administration nor CMC has a plan in place to contain the spread of the disease, despite a direction by the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

“If both the district administration and the CMC authorities fail to chalk out a strategy, the situation will get out of hand as the State Government has lifted all restrictions under Unlock 4”, said a health expert. While Covid-19 safety norms are violated blatantly by people, the administration has remained a mute spectator. Both the Collector and CMC Commissioner were unavailable for comments.

357 new infections in district
Cuttack: The district on Tuesday registered 357 fresh Covid cases taking the tally to 13,737. The new cases included highest 240 from CMC area and 117 from rural parts of the district. Of the 240 cases detected in CMC area, 39 have been reported from institutional quarantine and 53 from home quarantine. The rest 148 local cases have been detected from 75 different localities. Similarly, of the 117 cases detected from rural areas, highest 35 have been reported from Badamba block followed by 16 in Cuttack Sadar, 15 in Salepur, and six each in Athagarh, Nischintakoili and Tangi blocks. As on Tuesday, the total number of positive cases in CMC area stands at 8,215 with 2,193 active cases. 
 

