Odisha man arrested for Rs 3.5 crore fraud, gets non-bailable warrant

JAJPUR: Police on Tuesday arrested a man in pursuant of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him by the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Kolkata.

The accused, Partha Sarathi Biswal of Kamalpur village in Jajpur, was running a private firm Aditya Scrap Private Ltd in Kolkata. He had collected money from several persons to start the business and one Champa Nandy invested Rs 3.5 crore in his company. Biswal had promised her a lucrative return within a short span of time. However, when he did not return the money to her, she moved the Metropolitan Magistrate Court which declared Biswal guilty and sentenced him to one-year imprisonment on December 21, 2017. The court also directed him to return the woman’s money.

Challenging the conviction, he moved a higher court. But it upheld the lower court’s decision and issued NBW against him on February 9, 2019.

Failing to get any help, Nandy again filed a writ petition in the court. But the court issued a notice to Jajpur SP to execute the NBW following which he was arrested.