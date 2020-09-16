Two dead teachers promoted as headmasters in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Strange are the ways of the School and Mass Education department. Two teachers who passed away a few months back have been promoted and posted as headmasters in Jagatsinghpur district.

A Science teacher Manoj Kumar Gochayat of Chanarpur High School under Balikuda block, who died of Covid-19 on August 29, has now been promoted as headmaster of Gaithipur High School under the same block. His family received his promotion order dated September 11 from the Directorate of Secondary Education directing him to join the school by September 13.

In a similar incident, an assistant teacher of Alipingal High School who died earlier this year has also been promoted as headmaster in a high school under Jagatsinghpur block. The teacher Saubhagaya Charan Sahoo died on January 25 due to prolonged illness.

However, after nine months of his death, the Directorate promoted him as headmaster of the same school and sent his promotion letter with a direction to join on September 13.

District Education Officer Prativa Manjari Das clarified that the list of promoted teachers was prepared much before Gochayat and Sahoo passed away. Although the officials concerned were informed about it, the lists were not updated.

The promotions have been done after a gap of six years under which, 70 assistant teachers were promoted and posted as headmasters in different schools. There are 166 Government High Schools of which, post of headmaster is vacant in 132 high schools.