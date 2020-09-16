STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vishwakarma Puja: Muted celebration in port town of Paradip

Trade union leader Sudhakar Mantry said every year, people from different parts of the State throng Paradip to enjoy the puja which is organised at 30 pandals in the town.

Decked up idols of Lord Vishwakarma in Paradip

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Amid the dark clouds of the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions imposed on celebrations by the State Government, the one week Vishwakarma Puja in the port town of Paradip will be a low-key affair.
Paradip, which houses several industries, celebrated the puja in a grand manner every year. However this year, the celebration will be muted with the State Government making it clear that the puja will have to be conducted indoors only for observance of rituals without participation of the public to contain the spread of Covid-19. Besides, the size of idols shall be less than four feet and there would be no use of public address system. Even the immersion procession has been prohibited.

Following the Government guidelines, the usual excitement ahead of the festivities is missing in Paradip which has a long history with Vishwakarma Puja. When the port was established in 1963, seven persons belonging to different communities first organised the puja with an aim to establish communal harmony among residents. 

Mantry further said small businesses that thrived during the seven-day festival including tent houses, flower vendors, sweet shops, outlets selling decorative items and transporters will be affected due to the subdued celebration.

